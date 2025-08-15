Seven Grand Managers LLC Has $10.67 Million Stock Position in OneStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS)

Seven Grand Managers LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Free Report) by 66.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. OneStream comprises approximately 2.5% of Seven Grand Managers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Seven Grand Managers LLC owned approximately 0.21% of OneStream worth $10,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in OneStream during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of OneStream by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of OneStream by 4,980.0% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 9,960 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of OneStream during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OneStream during the 4th quarter worth about $242,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Craig Colby sold 6,279 shares of OneStream stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $177,256.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 212,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,009,743.55. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William A. Koefoed sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 237,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,945,975. The trade was a 9.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,973 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,358 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

OneStream Trading Down 4.2%

OS stock opened at $19.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.63. OneStream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.69 and a twelve month high of $35.39.

OneStream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. OneStream had a negative net margin of 45.07% and a negative return on equity of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $147.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.10 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that OneStream, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of OneStream from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of OneStream from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of OneStream from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of OneStream in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of OneStream from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OneStream has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.81.

About OneStream

OneStream, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of an artificial intelligence (AI) based enterprise finance platform. The firm offers Digital Finance Cloud, an AI-enabled and extensible software platform that unifies core financial functions and operational data and processes. The company was founded by Craig Colby and Thomas Shea on October 15, 2021 and is headquartered in Birmingham, MI.

Further Reading

