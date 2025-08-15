Martin Currie Ltd. Sells 402 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Martin Currie Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 187.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 1,250.0% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 291.0% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth $65,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Fitness Stock Performance

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $104.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 46.62, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.40. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.77 and a 52-week high of $114.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.79 and a 200-day moving average of $101.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $340.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.59 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 110.18% and a net margin of 15.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLNT. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Planet Fitness from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, May 12th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Planet Fitness has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.38.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

