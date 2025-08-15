Martin Currie Ltd. Sells 276 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Martin Currie Ltd. trimmed its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter worth $4,166,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Valmont Industries

In other news, CAO Timothy P. Francis sold 2,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.52, for a total transaction of $1,027,876.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 9,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,494,135.92. The trade was a 22.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Valmont Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VMI opened at $376.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $342.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $323.00. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.07 and a 1-year high of $384.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.10. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on VMI. William Blair upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $345.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

