EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $12.39 Million Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,256 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $12,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 88,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after buying an additional 4,186 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 93,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after buying an additional 18,113 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,214,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $66.23 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.09 and a fifty-two week high of $66.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.45. The firm has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

