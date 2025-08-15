EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 177.6% in the first quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 48.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $69.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.83. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $65.71 and a 12 month high of $76.87.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

