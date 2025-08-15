Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP) Shares Purchased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 405,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,197 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF worth $9,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 10,241.2% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 182.4% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $54,000.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Stock Performance

CGCP stock opened at $22.57 on Friday. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a one year low of $21.74 and a one year high of $23.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.42 and a 200-day moving average of $22.34.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

