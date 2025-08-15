EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,328 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $10,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trivium Point Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 7,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,260,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,700,000 after buying an additional 146,557 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,694,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,180,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,778,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VMBS opened at $46.32 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $47.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.88.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1635 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

