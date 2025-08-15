Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 3.4% of EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $62,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,131.2% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,621,000 after buying an additional 63,481 shares in the last quarter. Partners in Financial Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Partners in Financial Planning now owns 144,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 39,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 45.0% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $463.53 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $316.14 and a 12 month high of $465.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $441.06 and a 200-day moving average of $408.65.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

