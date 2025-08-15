EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $7.03 Million in SMI 3Fourteen REAL Asset Allocation ETF (NASDAQ:RAA)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SMI 3Fourteen REAL Asset Allocation ETF (NASDAQ:RAA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 291,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,033,000.

SMI 3Fourteen REAL Asset Allocation ETF Stock Down 0.4%

NASDAQ RAA opened at $26.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.72. SMI 3Fourteen REAL Asset Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $21.93 and a 52-week high of $26.64.

SMI 3Fourteen REAL Asset Allocation ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.1131 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th.

About SMI 3Fourteen REAL Asset Allocation ETF

The SMI 3Fourteen REAL Asset Allocation ETF (RAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds. The strategy involves monitoring five broad asset classes and adjusting the weighting to each using various trend-following techniques RAA was launched on Feb 26, 2025 and is issued by SMI Funds.

