Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Bought by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $14,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 2,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $233.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Martin Mucci purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $222.55 per share, for a total transaction of $267,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,303.55. This trade represents a 84.45% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 17,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total transaction of $3,821,790.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 622,712 shares in the company, valued at $137,557,080.80. This represents a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Down 1.7%

CTAS stock opened at $221.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $221.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.09. Cintas Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $180.78 and a fifty-two week high of $229.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.20, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.03.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. Cintas had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

Cintas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

