LWM Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,007 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

LWM Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Woodside Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5,459.1% in the first quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period.
SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.2%
Shares of SPDW opened at $41.62 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $32.30 and a twelve month high of $41.75. The company has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.29.
About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF
SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.
