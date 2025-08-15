LWM Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,007 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

LWM Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Woodside Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5,459.1% in the first quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of SPDW opened at $41.62 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $32.30 and a twelve month high of $41.75. The company has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.29.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.