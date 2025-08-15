LWM Advisory Services LLC Buys 51 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

LWM Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,404 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Home Depot by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot stock opened at $400.73 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $326.31 and a 52 week high of $439.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $369.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $372.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The stock has a market cap of $398.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a return on equity of 242.51% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.63 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.42%.

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 7,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,130.14. This trade represents a 24.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. The trade was a 23.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Home Depot from $410.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Home Depot from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $433.00 target price (up from $417.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities downgraded Home Depot to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $427.48.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

