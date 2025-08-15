EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 101,306 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 319.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,306 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $3,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAE. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000.

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $29.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.19. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $22.68 and a 1 year high of $30.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.59.

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

