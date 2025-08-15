Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) Insider Karsten Winther Sells 41,654 Shares of Stock

Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) insider Karsten Winther sold 41,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total transaction of $5,590,383.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 18,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,590.08. This represents a 68.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Vertiv Trading Down 3.6%

NYSE:VRT opened at $132.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.77 and a 200 day moving average of $105.01. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $155.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.77.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Vertiv had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 51.64%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a yield of 14.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous dividend of $0.01. Vertiv’s payout ratio is presently 7.18%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 8,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Presidio Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vertiv by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in Vertiv by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vertiv by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Vertiv by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $135.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Melius Research raised shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.06.

View Our Latest Research Report on Vertiv

Vertiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.