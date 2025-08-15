EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,725 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $4,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 51.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 712,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,807,000 after purchasing an additional 242,459 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Avant Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Avant Capital LLC now owns 34,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 44.4% during the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock opened at $132.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.08 and a 200 day moving average of $128.23. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $112.25 and a 52 week high of $133.82.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

