LWM Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 31,346.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,381,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,005,000 after acquiring an additional 9,352,019 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,739,000. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,622,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in DraftKings by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,390,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,778 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Stock Up 1.2%

DKNG opened at $43.67 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.64 and a 12 month high of $53.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at DraftKings

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a negative return on equity of 30.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 105,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $4,707,708.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 500,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,300,000. This trade represents a 17.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 4,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total transaction of $210,043.81. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,129.81. This trade represents a 76.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 640,213 shares of company stock valued at $26,574,567. Company insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $47.00 price target on DraftKings and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

