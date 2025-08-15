Ethic Inc. Has $12.30 Million Position in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)

Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,441 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $12,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth about $5,431,000. Aberdeen Group plc increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 87.7% in the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 615,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,774,000 after buying an additional 287,726 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,991,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,995,000 after buying an additional 12,967 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 12,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $84.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.03. The firm has a market cap of $68.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 52-week low of $82.40 and a 52-week high of $109.30.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 377.63% and a net margin of 14.55%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.92.

Get Our Latest Report on Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.