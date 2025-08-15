Ethic Inc. Buys 6,294 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $22,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at $688,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 236,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,290,000 after purchasing an additional 21,910 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 250,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,638,000 after purchasing an additional 20,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $323.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.33.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 1.1%

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $301.68 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $261.86 and a one year high of $329.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $122.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.55.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 72.84%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $1.54 per share. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

