Ethic Inc. Purchases 1,187 Shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $10,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. IFC Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 4.6% in the first quarter. IFC Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 1.3% in the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 1,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 3.8% in the first quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 3.3% in the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 10,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $913.68, for a total value of $9,868,657.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 92,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,805,950.24. This represents a 10.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 39 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $891.50, for a total value of $34,768.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,164. The trade was a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,908 shares of company stock valued at $18,038,659. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KLAC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on KLA in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $980.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on KLA from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $830.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on KLA from $1,035.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $890.59.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $955.41 on Friday. KLA Corporation has a 1 year low of $551.33 and a 1 year high of $959.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $901.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $779.37. The company has a market cap of $126.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.44.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $9.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $0.85. KLA had a return on equity of 112.41% and a net margin of 33.41%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.01%.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

