British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 179.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,584 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $4,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in British American Tobacco by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 78.5% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 292.7% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Stock Up 0.6%

BTI stock opened at $57.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.89. The company has a market capitalization of $118.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.38. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $58.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

British American Tobacco Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.7391 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 599.0%. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is presently 64.68%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BTI

About British American Tobacco

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.