Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 112.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 33,752 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned 0.12% of Thor Industries worth $4,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Thor Industries during the first quarter valued at about $8,627,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 167,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,709,000 after acquiring an additional 5,822 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 20,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Thor Industries by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,376,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $407,606,000 after acquiring an additional 326,584 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thor Industries stock opened at $108.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.50. Thor Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.15 and a fifty-two week high of $118.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Thor Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.15%. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.96%.

Thor Industries declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

THO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Thor Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Roth Capital set a $77.00 target price on Thor Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thor Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.38.

In other Thor Industries news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.40 per share, for a total transaction of $256,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 136,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,648,560. The trade was a 2.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Thor Industries

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

