Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 37,458 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 122.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,458 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $5,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 42.9% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 238,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,523,000 after acquiring an additional 71,563 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,036,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,166 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Triglav Skladi D.O.O. raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 7.6% in the first quarter. Triglav Skladi D.O.O. now owns 90,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

AZN opened at $78.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.19 and its 200 day moving average is $71.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $243.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.36. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $61.24 and a 12-month high of $87.68.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.09. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 200.0%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a $97.00 target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

