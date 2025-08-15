Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Buys 36,396 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 272,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,396 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $41,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SFM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,033.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,476,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,097 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth $106,852,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth $71,699,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth $53,946,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 18,234.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 358,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,683,000 after purchasing an additional 356,292 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, Director Joseph D. O’leary sold 2,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total value of $440,755.59. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,149.58. This represents a 16.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Nicholas Konat sold 20,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total value of $3,395,225.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 55,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,325,562.50. This represents a 26.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,504 shares of company stock valued at $9,407,691. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Down 1.9%

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $143.41 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.25 and a 1-year high of $182.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.78.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Roth Capital set a $155.00 target price on Sprouts Farmers Market and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.20.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

