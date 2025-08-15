Boston Partners Lowers Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW)

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 87.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 784,876 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.30% of Curtiss-Wright worth $35,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,566.7% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 13,800.0% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 165.3% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John C. Watts sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.36, for a total value of $202,212.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 4,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228,376.24. This represents a 8.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce D. Hoechner sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total transaction of $851,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,304. This trade represents a 29.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $492.87 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 12-month low of $266.88 and a 12-month high of $517.09. The stock has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 41.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $481.97 and a 200 day moving average of $394.33.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.10. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $876.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $356.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $525.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $432.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $405.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.14.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

