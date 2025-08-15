Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $4.65 Million Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 39.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 54,080 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $4,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 6,817 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 80,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 12,542 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Finally, Farringdon Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter valued at $472,000. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $46.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.95. The company has a market cap of $45.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 1.04. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.05 and a fifty-two week high of $64.38.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 32.21%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 24,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $1,118,405.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 31,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,463,798.61. This trade represents a 43.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Copart in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Copart from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Copart from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

