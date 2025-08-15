Neuberger Berman Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its holdings in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 45.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 63,160 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $12,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Masimo by 128.9% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Masimo in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Masimo by 134.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Masimo by 58.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 738 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masimo Stock Down 2.6%

Masimo stock opened at $151.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 1.21. Masimo Corporation has a 52 week low of $107.98 and a 52 week high of $194.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $370.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.65 million. Masimo had a positive return on equity of 26.54% and a negative net margin of 24.85%. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masimo Corporation will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William R. Jellison bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $145.98 per share, with a total value of $437,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 4,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,244.20. The trade was a 167.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Masimo from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen cut Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on Masimo from $204.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Masimo from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masimo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.60.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

