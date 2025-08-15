Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $38.99 Million Stock Holdings in Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its stake in Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 551,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 61,931 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 1.16% of Brady worth $38,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BRC. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Brady by 196.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,614,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,000 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Brady in the fourth quarter worth $30,314,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Brady by 7,044.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 138,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,780,000 after purchasing an additional 136,516 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Brady by 29.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 516,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,485,000 after purchasing an additional 118,133 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brady during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,713,000. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brady Stock Performance

NYSE BRC opened at $72.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.42 and its 200-day moving average is $70.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.81. Brady Corporation has a 12-month low of $62.70 and a 12-month high of $77.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.22. Brady had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The company had revenue of $382.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Brady’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Brady Corporation will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of Brady to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th.

Brady Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

Featured Stories

