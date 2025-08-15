Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Lowers Stock Position in GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its stake in shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,137 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 1.46% of GeneDx worth $36,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WGS. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in GeneDx by 877.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in GeneDx by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GeneDx during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in GeneDx by 3,223.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in GeneDx during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WGS. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of GeneDx in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of GeneDx from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of GeneDx from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler set a $120.00 price target on shares of GeneDx and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of GeneDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GeneDx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.63.

GeneDx Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WGS opened at $122.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,457.60 and a beta of 2.02. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.86 and a 1-year high of $123.81.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $102.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.00 million. GeneDx had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 16.51%. On average, research analysts expect that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at GeneDx

In other news, CFO Kevin Feeley sold 388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.31, for a total value of $40,860.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 3,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,649.67. This represents a 9.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 2,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.31, for a total transaction of $226,837.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,266.40. This trade represents a 38.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,411 shares of company stock worth $2,085,051. Company insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

About GeneDx

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

