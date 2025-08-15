Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) versus HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Critical Contrast

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG – Get Free Report) and HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group and HighPeak Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group $5.28 million 100.69 $1.49 million N/A N/A HighPeak Energy $1.07 billion 0.89 $95.07 million $0.86 8.74

Profitability

HighPeak Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group.

This table compares Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group and HighPeak Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group 28.28% 16.17% 14.64% HighPeak Energy 12.59% 7.10% 3.75%

Risk and Volatility

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has a beta of 16.97, meaning that its share price is 1,597% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HighPeak Energy has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.1% of HighPeak Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 63.6% of Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 78.9% of HighPeak Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group and HighPeak Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 HighPeak Energy 1 1 0 0 1.50

HighPeak Energy has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 52.93%. Given HighPeak Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe HighPeak Energy is more favorable than Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group.

Summary

HighPeak Energy beats Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group, through its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing consultation services in the Hong Kong and People's Republic of China. It offers consulting, sourcing, and marketing services. The company was formerly known as REE International, Inc. and changed its name to Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group in April 2020. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Xi'an, China.

About HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

