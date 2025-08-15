Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 453 Shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Raymond James Financial were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RJF. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raymond James Financial by 1,502.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,883,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,587,000 after buying an additional 1,765,588 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James Financial during the 1st quarter worth $111,368,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Raymond James Financial by 25,259.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 674,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,740,000 after buying an additional 672,164 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James Financial during the 4th quarter worth $81,611,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Raymond James Financial by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,901,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,038,000 after buying an additional 466,129 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 6,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total transaction of $963,227.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 74,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,935,053.46. This trade represents a 8.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on RJF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Raymond James Financial from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Raymond James Financial from $151.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Raymond James Financial from $136.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.80.

Raymond James Financial Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of RJF stock opened at $164.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.89 and a 200-day moving average of $150.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Raymond James Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.91 and a 1-year high of $174.32.

Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Raymond James Financial had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James Financial, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Raymond James Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.61%.

Raymond James Financial Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

