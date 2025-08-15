Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners trimmed its stake in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 525,122 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,907 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $43,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Preferred Bank by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 10,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Preferred Bank by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Preferred Bank by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Preferred Bank by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 72.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PFBC opened at $93.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.75. Preferred Bank has a 1 year low of $71.90 and a 1 year high of $99.78.

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $69.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.96 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 25.04%. Research analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 8th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.71%.

Preferred Bank declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to buyback $125.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 10.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PFBC shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Preferred Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Preferred Bank from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Preferred Bank from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

