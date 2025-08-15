Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd Has $97,000 Holdings in Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report) by 692.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,456 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,884 shares during the quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Ericsson were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Ericsson by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 158,085 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ericsson by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Ericsson by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 25,231 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ericsson by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,122 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Ericsson by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,397 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Ericsson Stock Performance

ERIC stock opened at $7.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.85. Ericsson has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $8.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ericsson ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.54 billion. Ericsson had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ericsson will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ericsson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th.

Ericsson Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

Further Reading

