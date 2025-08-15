Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd Has $97,000 Holdings in Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report) by 692.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,456 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,884 shares during the quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Ericsson were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Ericsson by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 158,085 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ericsson by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Ericsson by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 25,231 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ericsson by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,122 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Ericsson by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,397 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.99% of the company’s stock.
Ericsson Stock Performance
ERIC stock opened at $7.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.85. Ericsson has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $8.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.02.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ericsson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Ericsson
Ericsson Company Profile
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ericsson
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- How Did Peter Thiel-Backed Crypto Exchange Bullish’s IPO Go?
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Mercury Systems Up 27%: Financials Send Investors a Clear Signal
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Deere’s Sell-Off Could Be a Long-Term Buying Chance
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Ericsson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ericsson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.