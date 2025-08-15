E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 3,583 iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 328.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,346,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,440,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000,335 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,653,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,006,000 after acquiring an additional 134,743 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10,525.8% during the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 7,045,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,303,000 after acquiring an additional 6,979,136 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 142.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,362,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,385,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,570,000 after acquiring an additional 646,950 shares during the last quarter.
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6%
TLH opened at $100.76 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.74 and a 52 week high of $111.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.91.
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
