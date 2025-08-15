E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 3,583 iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 328.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,346,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,440,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000,335 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,653,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,006,000 after acquiring an additional 134,743 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10,525.8% during the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 7,045,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,303,000 after acquiring an additional 6,979,136 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 142.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,362,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,385,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,570,000 after acquiring an additional 646,950 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6%

TLH opened at $100.76 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.74 and a 52 week high of $111.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.91.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.