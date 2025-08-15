HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.4% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 4.3% in the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 4.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.3% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.4% during the first quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE HCA opened at $393.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.39. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.98 and a 1 year high of $417.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $370.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.20 by $0.64. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 7,363.11%. The company had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 12.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HCA. Stephens upgraded HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $385.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HCA

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.