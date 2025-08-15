Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 303 Shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,347,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,323,000 after acquiring an additional 112,271 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,321,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,898,000 after acquiring an additional 311,886 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,631,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,975,000 after acquiring an additional 116,266 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,157,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,412,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,087,000 after buying an additional 14,344 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $271.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.77. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $193.09 and a 12-month high of $280.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,138 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.52, for a total value of $10,817,993.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 145,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,236,182.56. This trade represents a 21.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 2,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $490,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,204,625. The trade was a 7.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 147,199 shares of company stock valued at $39,045,071. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LHX. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $279.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.47.

Get Our Latest Analysis on L3Harris Technologies

About L3Harris Technologies

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.