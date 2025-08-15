Boston Partners Purchases 39,250 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Boston Partners lifted its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,250 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.07% of HCA Healthcare worth $56,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 145.3% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HCA. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Stephens raised HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $404.00 to $401.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $416.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $398.58.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $393.86 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.98 and a 12-month high of $417.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $370.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $351.00. The stock has a market cap of $92.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.39.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.20 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.49 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 7,363.11% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.11%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

