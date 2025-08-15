E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 116.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 609.2% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 7,189 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $110,356,000. Finally, Farringdon Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDB. Stephens began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $247.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.31.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $204.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $215.43 and a 200 day moving average of $209.99. The firm has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.27 and a beta of 1.44. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.78 and a 1 year high of $370.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $549.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.49 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. MongoDB’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,104,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,557,420. This trade represents a 0.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 8,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.89, for a total transaction of $2,032,823.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 236,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,693,886.73. This represents a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,416 shares of company stock worth $11,936,656. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

