Redmond Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 1.0% of Redmond Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 420.7% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on CVX shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective (up from $177.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.11.

Chevron Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $155.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $268.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.59. Chevron Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $132.04 and a fifty-two week high of $168.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.03%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

