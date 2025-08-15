American Century Companies Inc. Has $287.71 Million Stock Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its position in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,806,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 198,473 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of ONE Gas worth $287,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OGS. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 69.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 195.6% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in ONE Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OGS opened at $76.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. ONE Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.32 and a twelve month high of $82.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.27 and its 200-day moving average is $74.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.82.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $423.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. ONE Gas’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 63.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on OGS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ONE Gas from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underperform” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on ONE Gas from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded ONE Gas to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.64.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

