Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $3.58 Million Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $3,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 54,448.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 543,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,054,000 after acquiring an additional 542,855 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 42.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,036,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,851,000 after acquiring an additional 306,628 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth $76,467,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 51.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 515,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,792,000 after acquiring an additional 175,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 699.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 126,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,056,000 after purchasing an additional 110,982 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Darren M. Rebelez sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.83, for a total value of $10,156,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 89,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,623,447.20. This trade represents a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.07, for a total transaction of $1,012,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 4,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,140.52. The trade was a 30.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,646 shares of company stock valued at $22,136,614 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Down 1.3%

CASY stock opened at $508.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $511.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $459.58. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $350.52 and a 52-week high of $531.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 0.69.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 9th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.69. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 15.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CASY shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $468.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.33.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

