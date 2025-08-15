American Century Companies Inc. Buys 1,167,508 Shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,511,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,167,508 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 1.26% of Estee Lauder Companies worth $297,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $554,509,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,681,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,537 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,608,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,538,000 after acquiring an additional 385,677 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,088,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,866,000 after acquiring an additional 117,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,365,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,370,000 after acquiring an additional 285,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.
Estee Lauder Companies Trading Down 5.8%
NYSE:EL opened at $89.72 on Friday. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.37 and a 12 month high of $103.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.08, a PEG ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.18.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Estee Lauder Companies Profile
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
