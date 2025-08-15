American Century Companies Inc. Buys 1,167,508 Shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,511,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,167,508 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 1.26% of Estee Lauder Companies worth $297,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $554,509,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,681,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,537 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,608,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,538,000 after acquiring an additional 385,677 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,088,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,866,000 after acquiring an additional 117,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,365,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,370,000 after acquiring an additional 285,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estee Lauder Companies Trading Down 5.8%

NYSE:EL opened at $89.72 on Friday. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.37 and a 12 month high of $103.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.08, a PEG ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.80.

Estee Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

