American Century Companies Inc. Buys 138,515 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,955,703 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,515 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $271,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TROW. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at $32,332,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 148.0% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 7,164 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 38,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TROW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up previously from $91.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.09.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $190,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 44,789 shares in the company, valued at $4,274,214.27. The trade was a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $109.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.98. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.85 and a fifty-two week high of $125.81.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 28.72%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 56.76%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

