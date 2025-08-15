Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Increases Position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 44.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,692 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,422 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 284.9% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $221.00 price objective (up from $202.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, June 13th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.75.

Oracle Stock Up 0.3%

Oracle stock opened at $244.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $687.86 billion, a PE ratio of 56.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $229.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.81. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $260.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 46.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total transaction of $770,655.96. Following the transaction, the director owned 31,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,337,214.04. This trade represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total transaction of $3,211,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 60,722 shares in the company, valued at $13,000,580.20. This represents a 19.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 444,183 shares of company stock worth $86,521,198 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

