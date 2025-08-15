Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys 4,554 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 289.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 459.1% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 41.9% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 153.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXRH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Truist Financial set a $212.00 price target on Texas Roadhouse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Melius Research raised Texas Roadhouse to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.85.

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $149,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,960.64. This trade represents a 14.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $172.91 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $148.73 and a one year high of $206.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $186.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.86.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.09). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 31.52% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.53%.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.