Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $2.27 Million Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MUSA. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Murphy USA in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in Murphy USA by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Murphy USA in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy USA Stock Down 1.4%

NYSE MUSA opened at $389.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $407.58 and a 200-day moving average of $448.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.42. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52 week low of $345.23 and a 52 week high of $561.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 64.63% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.28%.

Insider Transactions at Murphy USA

In related news, COO Malynda K. West sold 1,859 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.22, for a total transaction of $717,982.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 117,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,337,979.58. The trade was a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $367.01 per share, with a total value of $1,835,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 389,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,830,015.72. This trade represents a 1.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MUSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Murphy USA from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Murphy USA from $520.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Murphy USA from $530.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered Murphy USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.29.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

