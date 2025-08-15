Fox Run Management L.L.C. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. trimmed its position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 39.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,452 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 46,393 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wendy’s by 1,111.9% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Wendy’s by 7,180.9% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,422 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Wendy’s by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Wendy’s by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Wendy’s

In other news, CMO Lindsay J. Radkoski bought 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.68 per share, for a total transaction of $58,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 28,956 shares in the company, valued at $338,206.08. The trade was a 21.12% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Stock Up 1.3%

Wendy’s stock opened at $10.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.31. The Wendy’s Company has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $20.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.74.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $560.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.95 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 103.07% and a net margin of 8.63%. Wendy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $13.00 price objective on Wendy’s in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.87.

Wendy’s Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Wendy’s U.S., Wendy’s International, and Global Real Estate and Development. The Wendy’s U.S. segment includes the operation and franchising of Wendy’s restaurants in the U.S.

