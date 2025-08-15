Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New $1.18 Million Investment in MYR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in MYR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 92.7% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 85.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 16.3% during the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 176.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 234.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Get MYR Group alerts:

MYR Group Price Performance

MYRG stock opened at $181.54 on Friday. MYR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.60 and a 52 week high of $220.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 1.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.14. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $900.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.91) earnings per share. MYR Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MYR Group, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MYRG. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of MYR Group from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of MYR Group from $168.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of MYR Group from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $210.00 target price on shares of MYR Group in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MYR Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MYR Group

MYR Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MYR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.