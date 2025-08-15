Fox Run Management L.L.C. Sells 21,776 Shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lessened its holdings in Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 38.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,776 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VVV. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 221.8% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 50.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 145.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Valvoline

In other news, CEO Lori Ann Flees purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.78 per share, with a total value of $101,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 46,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,620.92. This trade represents a 6.88% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on VVV shares. Cfra Research raised Valvoline to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.31.

Valvoline Stock Performance

Valvoline stock opened at $39.42 on Friday. Valvoline has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $43.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.17.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Valvoline had a return on equity of 84.85% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Valvoline will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valvoline Profile

(Free Report)

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

See Also

