Neuberger Berman Group LLC Grows Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 120,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KEY. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 246.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 123,900.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KEY shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Baird R W lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.39.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In related news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $305,710.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 82,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,327,795.07. This trade represents a 18.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 112,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total value of $2,115,130.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 619,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,691,219.70. This trade represents a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,149 shares of company stock worth $2,738,230 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KeyCorp Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $18.32 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $12.73 and a 52-week high of $20.04. The stock has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.64, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.49.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,171.43%.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

