Fox Run Management L.L.C. Has $1.17 Million Stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 651.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,128 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 11.6% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 15,797 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 1,101.6% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 769 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Wix.com by 17.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 188,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,028,000 after acquiring an additional 28,472 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Wix.com during the first quarter worth $6,208,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Wix.com by 8.6% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 26,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Baird R W upgraded Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Wix.com from $250.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (down from $240.00) on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Scotiabank set a $255.00 price objective on Wix.com and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Wix.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $173.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wix.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.53.

Shares of WIX stock opened at $120.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.25 and its 200-day moving average is $169.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 42.84, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $114.89 and a 52 week high of $247.11.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The information services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.49. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 136.43% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $489.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 11th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

